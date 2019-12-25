

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. said that its executive officer and vice chief operating officer Jun Seki has decided to step down from his position.



Jun Seki reportedly plans to join the Japanese manufacturer Nidec Corp. as president and chief operating officer.



Nissan's new CEO Makoto Uchida on Monday vowed to turn around the auto giant and regain customer trust, as the company tries to recover from its fall after the arrest of former chief Carlos Ghosn last year. Uchida formally took over the reins at Nissan on December 1.



Ghosn was arrested last year on various financial misconduct charges. Ghosn has denied all wrongdoing.



