

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. reported that global sales for the month of November 2019 declined 10.3 percent to 417,913 vehicles from a year earlier. Global production for the month also decreased 14.1 percent year-over-year to 427,948 vehicles.



Monthly vehicle productions in Japan were 65,092 units, down 17.8 percent from the previous year. Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 16.7 percent to 37,992 units from a year earlier.



Earlier today, Nissan said that its executive officer and vice chief operating officer Jun Seki has decided to step down from his position.



Jun Seki reportedly plans to join the Japanese manufacturer Nidec Corp. as president and chief operating officer.



