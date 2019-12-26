

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing confidence improved for a third straight month in December to its strongest level in eight months, while capacity utilization eased slightly, survey data from the central bank showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to 103.6 from 102 in November. The reading was the highest since April, when the score was 105.5.



A confidence reading above 100 suggests that business leaders remain optimistic regarding the outlook for the economy. Factories were optimistic regarding production, order book levels, and employment over the next three months.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing capacity utilization rate eased to 77 percent in December from 77.2 percent in November. In October, the rate was 76.4 percent.



