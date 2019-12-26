

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer prices increased at a steady pace in November, data from Bank of Japan showed on Wednesday.



Services producer prices increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of increase as seen in October.



On a monthly basis, inflation eased to 0.2 percent from 1.9 percent in October. Nonetheless, prices have increased for the second straight month after staying flat in September.



Excluding international transportation, services producer prices grew 0.2 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 2.1 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX