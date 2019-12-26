

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS expects to process a record 1.9 million returns from consumers on January 2, 2020, up 26% from last year's peak returns day.



UPS predicts a seventh consecutive record-breaking National Returns Day as consumers send back holiday orders ranging from ill-fitting sweaters to duplicate kitchen gadgets.



Now, consumers make purchases with returns in mind, and, according to the UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study, 73% of online shoppers say the returns experience affects their likelihood to buy from a retailer again.



