

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar exhibited weakness on Thursday, losing ground for a third straight session.



However, amid thin holiday trades, movements were not any significantly pronounced.



The dollar index drifted down to 97.49 around early afternoon, but edged up to 97.55 later on in the day, cutting down its loss to 0.1%.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1103 from Tuesday's close of $1.1092.



The Pound Sterling was stronger by about 0.35% at $1.3000. rising from $1.2954.



Against the Japanese Yen, the dollar was gaining about 0.25%, with a unit fetching 109.63 yen.



The dollar shed about 0.4% against the Aussie, with the AUD-USD pair trading at 0.6949.



The dollar, at 1.3109 against the loonie, was trailing by nearly 0.4%, as crude oil prices rose for a third straight session.



Against Swiss Franc, the dollar gained 0.1% at 0.9814.



According to the data released by the Labor Department, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits continued decrease in the week ended December 21st, with claims falling to 222,000.



That was a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 224,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Jobless claims fell for the second straight week after reaching their highest level since September of 2017 in the week ended December 7th.



