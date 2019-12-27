

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo area were up 0.9 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 0.8 percent in November.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 0.8 percent - exceeding expectations for 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for food, housing, furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation. Prices were down for fuel and education.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI gained 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX