

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday following the record highs overnight on Wall Street amid optimism over the likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal in January and as online retail giant Amazon.com said the holiday season was 'record-breaking'.



The Australian market, which resumed trading after a two-day holiday, is modestly higher following the record highs on Wall Street.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.10 points or 0.21 percent to 6808.30, after rising to a high of 6,814.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.00 points or 0.23 percent to 6,922.40. The Australian market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holiday respectively.



Among the major miners, BHP and Fortescue Metals are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also rising after crude oil prices extended gains to a third straight session overnight. Santos is higher by 0.4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent and Oil Search is edging up 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the big four banks are mixed. Westpac Banking is rising 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent, while National Australia Bank is declining 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is down 0.1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6944, up from $0.6916 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is little changed, despite the record closing highs on Wall Street. Investors remained cautious as they digested a raft of local economic data, including data that showed Japan's industrial output declined for a second straight month.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 10.48 points or 0.04 percent to 23,914.44, after rising to a high of 23,967.18 in early trades. Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is rising almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is adding 0.3 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent.



Shares of Japan Display are gaining almost 3 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is in discussions regarding the sale of its main smartphone screen factory to Apple and Sharp Corp, for 70 billion to 80 billion yen.



The major exporters are mostly higher with modest gains as the yen strengthened. Panasonic is higher by 0.3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.2 percent and Canon is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sony is lower by 0.2 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is advancing 0.7 percent and Toyota Motor is higher by 0.4 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing 1 percent and Inpex is down 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, J Front Retailing is rising more than 4 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines is higher by more than 2 percent and Cyberagent is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary reading that industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in November. That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 4.5 percent drop in October.



The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in November, on Friday. That was shy of expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in November. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent following the 14.2 percent plunge in October.



Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo area were up 0.9 percent on year in December. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.8 percent in November.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 0.8 percent - exceeding expectations for 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is advancing more than 1 percent and Shanghai is rising almost 1 percent. South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are also higher. Meanwhile, New Zealand is declining and Malaysia is edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, although volume was relatively light following the Christmas Day holiday. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment over the past couple of weeks. In addition, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 21.



The Dow rose 105.94 points or 0.4 percent to 28,621.39, the Nasdaq advanced 69.51 points or 0.8 percent to 9,022.39 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.53 points or 0.5 percent to 3,239.91.



The markets in Europe remained closed on Thursday in observance of Boxing Day.



Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand, the OPEC-led output cuts and on data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude for February ended up $0.57 or about 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.



