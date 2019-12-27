

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment improved slightly in December, monthly survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed Friday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to -6 in December from -7 in November. The reading was well below the long-term average of +1.



Meanwhile, the construction confidence indicator dropped one point to +3 points. This was above its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence indicator came in at +11 points in December, up 3 points from November.



Likewise, retail trade confidence gained one point +8, which was above the long-term average of -1.



