

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a steady pace in November, underpinned by higher demand for personal equipment, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a calendar and seasonally-adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year, the same rate of growth as in October. In September, sales increased 3.5 percent.



Among components, food sales grew 1.2 percent and non-food sales rose 4.5 percent, driven by a 4.4 percent increase in sales of personal equipment.



Excluding sales at service stations, retail sales rose 3 percent year-on-year in November.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 3 percent year-on-year following a 2.6 percent increase in October.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in November after a 0.1 percent gain in the previous month.



The monthly growth was the biggest since May, when sales rose 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX