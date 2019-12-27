

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence rose to the highest level in three months in December, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 93.8 in December from 93.3 in November. The reading was the highest since September, when it was 94.6.



The business confidence index increased to 91.6 in December from 91.5 in the preceding month.



The industrial sentiment index climbed to 88.7 in December from 86.9 in the previous month.



The measure of confidence in construction increased to 105.9 in December from 103.8 in the prior month, while that in trade fell to 92.6 from 96.0.



The consumer confidence index increased to 104.8 in December from 102.0 in the previous month.



