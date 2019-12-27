

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment falls to the lowest level in three months in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.9 in December from 98.8 in November. A reading lower than this was seen in September.



Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased to -6.0 in December from -2.7 in the prior month. The morale weakened in retail trade, services and construction.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -10.4 in December from -9.0 in the preceding month.



