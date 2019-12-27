

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reichel Foods Inc. has recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks containing hard boiled eggs as the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, Reichel Foods voluntarily recalled Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin.



The voluntary recall is being conducted and coordinated by Reichel Foods with the FDA. The affected products were distributed to retailers nationwide.



The recall comes after Gainesville, Georgia-based Almark Foods notified that it may have supplied prepackaged hard boiled eggs contaminated with Listeria.



However, Reichel Foods noted that no illnesses related to Pro2Snax to the Max products have been reported.



Consumers who bought the products should discard them immediately or return them to their point of purchase for a full refund.



Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC issued a warning against bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods for the outbreak of Listeria infections. Meanwhile, the warning excluded Almark Foods' hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The Listeria concern has led to many companies recalling their products in recent times, including Fuji Food Products' ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls, Ezzo Sausage's sausage products, and Mann Packing's vegetable products.



In late November, the CDC and other health agencies warned against romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region for E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.



