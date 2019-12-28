

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc. (DOM.L) said that its Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on 26th December whilst on holiday with his family.



David Bauernfeind, 51, is believed to have drowned on Boxing Day. Reports suggested he was found floating in the Indian Ocean by the captain of a yacht.



David Wild, Domino's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news. On behalf of our Board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David's wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends.'



