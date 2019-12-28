

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - At least 70 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a car bomb in Somalia's capital, according to reports.



The reports noted that the blast took place at a checkpoint at a busy intersection in Mogadishu. The death toll is expected to rise.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab often carries out such attacks.



The extremist group was pushed out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the seaside city.



