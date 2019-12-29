

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Monday release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, industrial production was down 1.7 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while retail sales fell 0.5 percent on month and gained 2.1 percent on year.



Thailand will provide November data for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth $18.41 billion and exports were at $20.50 billion for a trade surplus of $2.09 billion.



Hong Kong will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth HKD379.12 billion and exports were at HKD348.53 billion for a trade deficit of HKD30.59 billion.



Japan will see October numbers for vehicle production; in September, production was up 2.3 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX