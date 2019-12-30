

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Metlifecare Limited (MEQ.AX ) said it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement to be acquired by Asia Pacific Village Group Limited for NZ$7.00 per share or total consideration of about NZ$1.5 billion.



Asia Pacific Village Group Limited is an entity owned by EQT Infrastructure IV fund and managed by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l.



The offer price of NZ$7.00 represents a 67% premium to the company's 52-week trading low and a 38% premium to the closing price prior to the announcement of the initial offer and is within the company's own valuation range.



Metlifecare Board unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.



