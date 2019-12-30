Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898963 ISIN: NZMETE0001S2 Ticker-Symbol: LBO 
Berlin
20.12.19
16:30 Uhr
3,801 Euro
+0,169
+4,65 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFECARE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFECARE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFECARE
METLIFECARE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METLIFECARE LIMITED3,801+4,65 %