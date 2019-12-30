

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veggie Noodle Co., LLC recalled its Cece's Veggie Co. brand Ramen noodles for fear of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves all expiration dates of Cece's brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth, which includes separately packaged egg - branded Peckish.



The products in reference are in 11.5 oz packages with UPC 5228700653. They were sold at retail stores across nation.



Veggie Noodle has not received any reports of illness associated with the recalled products. The action was due to a recall by its egg supplier Almark Foods, whose bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs were subject to a warning by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC following recent Listeria illness outbreak.



The CDC warned against the eggs after seven people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria as of December 17, in which four were hospitalized and one from Texas died. CDC investigation indicated that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods are a likely source of this outbreak.



Gainesville, Georgia-based Almark Foods also notified that it may have supplied prepackaged hard boiled eggs contaminated with Listeria. Related to this, Reichel Foods Inc. last week recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks containing hard boiled eggs.



Listeria, a deadly bacteria, can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The Listeria concern has led to many companies recalling their products in recent times, including Fuji Food Products' ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls, Ezzo Sausage's sausage products, and Mann Packing's vegetable products.



