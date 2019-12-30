

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp. is throwing 1,000 Pop-Up Parties with a free tall handcrafted espresso drink as it is wrapping up the holiday season. The company started hosting the parties till December 31st at various selected locations across the country.



The Pop-Up Parties would take place at more than 200 Starbucks stores daily from 1 pm to 2 p.m., local time. The free espresso beverages would also be available during the same time.



Customers who visit a participating store will be offered a free beverage of their choice, hot or iced, one per customer. The beverage options include holiday-themed drinks Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, and lattes, macchiatos and more.



The Pop-Up Party locations will change daily, and the list of new store locations will be announced every day at StarbucksPopUp.com.



The coffee maker has been celebrating the festive season with innovative ideas and new product launches in recent times.



Starbucks in October introduced its 2019 holiday flavors in U.S. grocery stores including returning holiday favorites as well as a new item - Starbucks Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Packs.



In early December, the company launched a new beverage, the Irish Cream Cold Brew, which was its first new holiday offering in last two years. In 2017, the company has launched the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.



Starbucks is also offering weekly 'Happy Hours' in participating stores in the U.S. and Canada in December. Customers who buy one grande or larger handcrafted beverage, including holiday beverages, can get one beverage free on all Thursdays in the month, between 2 pm and 7 p.m.



The company earlier unveiled new gifts and deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including a tumbler with a month-long refill deal, Starbucks e-Gift cards, and buy one- get one offers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX