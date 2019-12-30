

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Cabin crew at Deutsche Lufthansa AG's Germanwings unit began a three-day strike on Monday. The strike reportedly will affect about 180 mostly domestic Eurowings flights out of about 1,200 scheduled during the New Year period.



But, Lufthansa said it does not expect that the strike will affect its own flight schedule.



Last week, the UFO union announced the strikes from Monday to Wednesday this week at Germanwings after failing to settle a long-running labor dispute with Lufthansa.



