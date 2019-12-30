

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence rose to the highest level in seventeen months in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The economic confidence index increased to 93.8 in December from 91.3 in November.



The latest reading was the highest since July last year, when score was 95.1.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 58.8 in December from 59.9 in the preceding month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 108.7 in December and the confidence index for services increased to 93.2.



The confidence measures for retail trade and construction sectors increased to 102.6 and 68.9, respectively, in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX