

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in seven months in December, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.4 percent increase in November. A similar rate of inflation was seen in May.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in December after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast 1 percent inflation.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged down 0.1 percent in December.



