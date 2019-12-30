

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is on Tuesday scheduled to release its official manufacturing PMI for December, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing PMI is tipped to show a score of 50.1, down from 50.2 in November. The non-manufacturing PMI is pegged at 54.2, down from 54.4 in the previous month. The composite is called at 53.4, down from 53.7 a month earlier.



South Korea will provide November numbers for consumer prices. In October, overall inflation was down 0.6 percent on month and up 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI eased 0.2 percent on month and rose 0.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will see producer price figures for November; in October, producer prices sank 0.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.



Finally, several of the regional bourses are closed on Tuesday for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.



