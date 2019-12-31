

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nevada state officials have issued a public health and safety notice, warning consumers and patients in the state to avoid consuming marijuana products that failed microbial testing.



The Nevada Department of Taxation said that high levels of mold, yeast, fungus and bacteria were found in some lots of marijuana products that were earlier tested and approved by Cannex Nevada LLC.



These affected marijuana products failed a secondary microbial testing conducted by an independent testing laboratory and will be sent for additional testing at a third independent testing laboratory under state oversight.



According to the advisory, marijuana products such as Island OG and Lemon Meringue failed testing for yeast and mold, while THC Bomb failed the test for Aspergillus flavus and Zombie Kush failed the test for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and coliforms.



The agency noted that while there are no known reports of illness, health impacts from yeast, mold, bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria, coliforms and Aspergillus may exist.



The Department believes the affected marijuana products were sold in the form of flower and pre-rolls between October 5 and December 27, 2019.



According to the advisory, the products were sold by six retail stores and marijuana dispensaries - Nevada Wellness Center, Nevada Holistic Medicine LLC dba MMJ America, and Paradise Wellness Center dba Las Vegas Releaf in Las Vegas; Deep Roots Medical LLC in Mesquite; GTI Nevada LLC dba Rise in Carson City; and Cheyenne Medical LLC dba Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in North Las Vegas.



The affected marijuana was cultivated by Nevada Group Wellness LLC, ACC Enterprises LLC and Integral Cultivation LLC, and harvested between March and October 2019.



The Department advised consumers who have purchased the affected marijuana to avoid consuming the products, particularly individuals with suppressed immune systems.



According to the department, there was no reason to believe that the dispensaries or cultivators were aware the products were tainted. Cannex Nevada provided passing test results to the cultivators for all the affected products.



