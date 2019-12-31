

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit increased sharply in November, driven by higher imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to $2.23 billion from $672 million a year ago.



The statistical office said exports coverage imports was 87.4 percent, while it was 95.8 percent in November 2018.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports grew 1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Year-on-year, calendar adjusted exports logged a marginal growth of 1 percent, and imports surged 12.7 percent.



During January to November, the trade deficit declined sharply to $26.8 billion from $52.38 billion in the previous year.



