

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a flat start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the French market has edged up amid selective buying Tuesday morning.



Activity is subdued due to holidays in most of the market across the region closed for New Year's Eve, and a lack of economic and corporate news.



The benchmark CAC 40, which edged down to 1,958.25, is currently at 5,984.39, up 2.18 points, or 0.04% from previous close.



On Monday, the index ended down 0.91%, as stocks exhibited weakness, in line with the trend across the globe.



Bouygues, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Airbus Group and Essilor Luxottica are modestly higher.



STMicroElectronics is gaining about 1.5%. Technip and Peugeot are rising 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



Renault, Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, veolia Environment and Pernod Ricard are up with modest gains.



