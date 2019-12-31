

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus industrial output prices increased at a slower pace in November, figures from the Statistical Service showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output prices grew 0.5 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in October.



Output prices in mining and quarrying dropped 0.6 percent, while that in manufacturing advanced 1.8 percent. Electricity supply prices decreased 2.1 percent and prices of water supply and materials recovery plunged 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output prices decreased 0.2 percent in November.



During January to November period, industrial output prices logged an annual growth of 2.4 percent.



