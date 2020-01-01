

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Census Bureau released the projected population of the country.



It will be 330,222,422 on January 1, 2020, marking an increase of 1,991,085, or 0.61 percent, from New Year's Day 2019.



The release of population estimates and components of change for the nation, states and Puerto Rico illustrates changes from April 2010.



Since the last Census Day - April 1, 2010, the U.S. population has grown by 21,476,884 or 6.96 percent, it is estimated.



In January 2020, the United States is expected to experience one birth every eight seconds and one death every 11 seconds.



Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 34 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 19 seconds.



Drops in natural increase and net international migration have resulted in the gradual slowdown of the nation's population growth this decade, the Bureau says in the projected report.



Growth has slowed every year since 2015.



Roughly 40 percent of the nation's population lives in the South, the most populous region in 2019 with 125.6 million residents.



Over a quarter of the nation's population lived in just three states in 2019: California, Texas and Florida.



The U.S. Census Bureau has also released the projected population of the world.



The global population on January 1, 2020, is estimated to be 7,621,018,958, an increase of 77,684,873, or 1.03 percent, from New Year's Day 2019.



During January 2020, 4.3 births and 1.9 deaths are expected worldwide every second.



April 1, 2020, will be the reference day used for the United States Census of 2020.



Mandated by the Constitution, the U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.



Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.



The results of the 2020 census will determine the number of seats for each state in the House of Representatives, which mirrors the number of delegates for each state in the Electoral College, for elections in 2022 to 2030.



