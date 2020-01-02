

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Hotel chain Marriott International is facing a $300,000 lawsuit for alleged discrimination by a black woman over no party policy.



Felicia Gonzales, a 51-year-old California woman, claimed in the lawsuit that she was asked to sign the policy document before checking into her hotel room at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center because of her race, but other white guests were excluded, according to The Oregonian.



As per the suit, Gonzales was informed by the front desk clerk at the hotel that its mandatory for all guests to sign the policy. However, after signing the policy and checking in, she witnessed that white guests checked-in after her were not asked to sign the same.



Marriott's no party policy reportedly aims to inform all guests of noise limits and not to insinuate any distrust in the average guest.



Gonzales, who was a Marriott rewards member, said she never faced any issues previously with the hotel chain.



The lawsuit, which now seeks $300,000 for embarrassment, frustration, humiliation and feelings of racial stigmatization, could be amended to add $1 million in punitive damages.



Meanwhile, a Marriott spokesperson was quoted as saying that the hotel in question is a franchise operated by a third-party management firm.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX