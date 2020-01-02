

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Austrian sensor manufacturer ams, which is offering to acquire German lighting manufacturer Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), said that it achieved a final acceptance level of 59.9% by the end of the additional acceptance period.



The closing of the Offer remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in the second quarter 2020.



ams noted that it plans to invite its shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on a rights issue in the amount of 1.649 billion euros to partially refinance the acquisition financing. The EGM is planned to be held on 24 January 2020.



In November 2019, Osram recommended its shareholders to accept a 41 euros per share takeover offer from ams after reaching a business combination agreement that would protect employees from merger-related layoffs until the end of 2022.



