

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meijer is recalling diced hard-boiled eggs used on salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Michigan due to the potential risk of Listeria. The company's voluntary recall is together with egg supplier Almark Foods.



The five-pound bags of frozen, diced hard-boiled eggs were used on two salad bars at the two stores - the Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road and the Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE.



The egg product was potentially sold between October 25, 2019 and December 23, 2019 at the two stores. However, no illnesses related to the product have been reported to date.



Meijer noted that the initial recall was issued by Gainesville, Georgia-based Almark Foods, in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.



Bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs supplied by Almark Foods were recently subject to a warning by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC following a recent Listeria illness outbreak.



The CDC had warned against consuming the eggs after seven people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria as of December 17, in which four persons were hospitalized and one from Texas died.



An investigation by the CDC indicated that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods were a likely source of the outbreak.



Almark Foods also said it may have supplied prepackaged hard-boiled eggs contaminated with Listeria. Related to this, Reichel Foods Inc. last week recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks containing hard-boiled eggs.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The Listeria concern has led to several companies recalling their products in recent times. These include Fuji Food Products' ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls, Ezzo Sausage's sausage products, and Mann Packing's vegetable products.



