

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia will on Friday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, imports were worth 73.27 billion ringgit and exports were at 90.59 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 17.33 billion ringgit.



Thailand will see December numbers for consumer and producer prices. In November, overall inflation fell 0.13 percent on month and added 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI was up 0.03 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.5 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales plummeted 26.2 percent on year.



Japan will release October data for vehicle production; in September, production was up 2.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan remain closed on Friday for the New Year's holiday; they'll re-open on Monday.



