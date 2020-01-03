

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia industrial production declined for the sixth month in a row in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 7.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.9 percent fall in October.



Manufacturing output decreased 3.5 percent in November.



Among the other sub sectors, mining and energy production plunged 36.0 percent and 24.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in November, the same as seen in the prior month.



