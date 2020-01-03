Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Tradegate
03.01.20
08:27 Uhr
24,110 Euro
-0,020
-0,08 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,110
24,160
08:37
24,110
24,160
08:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALCOA
ALCOA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALCOA CORPORATION19,212+0,20 %
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA24,110-0,08 %