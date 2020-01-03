

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (A) has agreed to sell its waste treatment facility, located in Gum Springs, Arkansas, to Veolia ES Technical Solutions. Alcoa will receive $200 million in cash at closing for the sale of Elemental Environmental Solutions, which owns the waste treatment business. An additional $50 million will be paid to Alcoa if certain post-closing conditions are satisfied.



'This planned transaction shows our commitment to execute on our strategy and the sale of non-core assets, which we announced in the third-quarter of 2019,' said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX