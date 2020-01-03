Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916018 ISIN: GB0002875804 Ticker-Symbol: BMT 
Xetra
02.01.20
17:35 Uhr
38,290 Euro
-0,160
-0,42 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,780
37,985
08:49
37,730
37,925
08:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC38,290-0,42 %