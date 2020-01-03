

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next plc (NXT.L) said its full price sales during the Christmas trading period were up 1.1%, better than internal forecast. Fourth-quarter full price sales to 28 December were up 5.2%, ahead of internal forecast. Year to date, full price sales were up 3.9% on last year.



For the full year, the Group expects sales growth of 3.9%, 0.3% ahead of the guidance given in October. The Group increased profit guidance by 2 million pounds to reflect additional sales. Central guidance for earnings per share is 458.7 pence, an increase of 5.4% on the previous year.



For the year ending January 2021, the guidance for full price sales growth is 3.0%. The Group anticipates profit would be 734 million pounds, up 1% on the current fiscal year. The Group noted that it anticipates the additional week of sales in next fiscal year to generate approximately 13 million pounds of profit.



