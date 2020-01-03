

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in four months in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 11.84 percent year-on-year in December, following a 10.56 percent increase in November.



The latest inflation rate was the highest since August, when prices rose 15.01 percent.



Prices for education grew by 14.6 percent annually in December and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and health rose by 13.63 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.74 percent in December, following a 0.38 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices increased 7.36 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.26 percent rise in November. The increase was also the highest in four months.



Among the main industrial groupings, producer prices grew 4.27 percent for intermediate goods, 7.25 percent for durable goods, 11.93 percent for non-durable consumer goods, 9.02 percent for energy, and 8.09 percent for capital goods.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 0.69 percent in December, after a 0.08 percent fall in the prior month.



