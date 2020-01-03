

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS.L) announced Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Galliford Try plc's Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses.



The company also announced that it has appointed Graham Prothero, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Galliford Try, as its Chief Operating Officer, with effect from completion.



The company in early November announced that it would assume a new corporate name as part of the integration process of the acquired businesses.



The company now said it will make an application to the Registrar of Companies to change its name to Vistry Group PLC. Ths new corporate name will be used for both the enlarged Group's housebuilding and partnerships businesses.



The enlarged housebuilding business will operate with both the Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands, maximising the opportunities from dual-branding.



Greg Fitzgerald, CEO of Bovis Homes, said, 'The combination of these businesses with Bovis Homes creates a top five housebuilder in the UK with the capacity to deliver over 12,000 homes per year in the medium term.'



