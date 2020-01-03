

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) reported Friday that its Group traffic for the month of December 2019 was 11.2 million passengers, up 9 percent from the prior year's 10.3 million customers.



Load factor was 95 percent for the month.



Ryanair alone recorded traffic growth of 7 percent from last year to 10.7 million passengers, while Lauda reported traffic growth of 67 percent to 0.5 million passengers.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair Group's traffic was 151.6 million customers, up 9 percent from the previous year. Load factor was 96 percent for the period.



Rolling annual traffic was 152.4 million passengers, up 9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX