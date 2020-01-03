

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Friday, the Federal Employment Agency is slated to publish German unemployment data. The number of people out of work is expected to rise by 2,000 in December after falling 16,000 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1152 against the greenback, 120.41 against the yen, 1.0841 against the franc and 0.8511 against the pound at 3:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX