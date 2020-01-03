

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus consumer prices rose annually for the first time in seven months in December, data from the Statistical Service showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.71 percent year-on-year in December after a 0.48 percent decrease in November. The latest increase was the first since May and the strongest since April, when inflation was 1.17 percent.



Communication prices rose 2.60 percent annually in December and prices for education, and restaurants and hotels increased by 1.70 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for clothing and footwear prices decreased 1.0 percent and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and health fell by 0.33 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.



The consumer price index declined 0.17 percent in December from the previous month.



In the January to December period, prices rose 0.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX