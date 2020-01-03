

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment reached its lowest level for the month of December in more than a decade, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Friday.



The number of registered unemployment decreased by 38,692 in December from the previous year.



The number of unemployed totaled 3.163 million, the lowest for the month of December since 2008.



Compared to previous month, the number of people out of work decreased by 34,579 or 1.08 percent in December.



The youth unemployment, which covers persons below 25 years of age, decreased by 7.11 percent from the previous month.



Unemployment in agriculture decreased 6,640 and fell sharply by 41,687 in services. Meanwhile, unemployment in industry increased 6,350 and by 18,282 in construction.



