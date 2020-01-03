Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQV8 ISIN: US2473617023 Ticker-Symbol: OYC 
Tradegate
03.01.20
15:06 Uhr
51,48 Euro
-1,37
-2,59 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,51
51,66
15:41
51,48
51,68
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELTA AIR LINES INC51,48-2,59 %
LANDS END INC13,800+1,47 %