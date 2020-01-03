

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The annual growth in a broad measure of Eurozone money supply slowed in November, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.



M3, a broad monetary aggregate, grew 5.6 percent year-on-year after a 5.7 percent increase in October, which was revised from 5.6 percent.



The annual growth in the narrower monetary aggregate M1, which includes currency in circulation and overnight deposits, slowed to 8.3 percent from 8.4 percent.



Growth in lending to households was steady at 3.5 percent, while the pace of increase in loans to businesses slowed to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent.



