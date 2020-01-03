

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top Democrats and world leaders have warned that the assassination of Iran's most powerful military commander in U.S. air strike will lead to a violent escalation in the Middle East and will not help deter future attacks by Iran, as claimed by the Pentagon.



Candidates for Democratic ticket to fight President Donald Trump criticized his decision to launch the air strike to kill General Qasem Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.



He was killed in a strike directed by the U.S. President near the Baghdad international airport Thursday.



Biden said, 'Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox' by killing the 62-year-old General.



'The Administration's statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action will almost certainly have the opposite effect,' according to Biden. 'President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,' he said in a statement.



Bernie Sanders, who was against the U.S. involvement in the war in Iraq, said the attack brings the United States 'closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars'.



'This reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict,' Elizabeth Warren said. 'Our priority must be to avoid another costly war,' she tweeted.



Republican leaders such as Senator Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy have applauded Trump's decision.



Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK's Labor party, said the killing of Soleimani is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict with global significance. He called upon the UK government to urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and 'stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US'.



Russian Foreign Ministry said Washington wanted to change the balance of power in the region by killing Gen Soleimani.



'This will lead to nothing but an escalation of tensions in the region which will affect millions of people,' Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump's strongest ally, cut short his trip to Greece after hearing the news of Gen Soleimani's death.



Oil price increased by around 3 percent after the incident.



Meanwhile, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani has been named as the new commander of IRGC Quds Force, Iran's Fars news agency reported.



