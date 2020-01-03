Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CBU ISIN: NL0010877643 Ticker-Symbol: 2FI 
Tradegate
03.01.20
15:44 Uhr
13,128 Euro
-0,382
-2,83 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,082
13,090
16:46
13,044
13,056
17:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV13,128-2,83 %