

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported Friday that its U.S. sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined 2 percent from the year-ago period to 542,519 vehicles, while sales for the full year decreased 1 percent to 2.20 million vehicles.



Retail sales for the fourth quarter were 419,273 vehicles, with fleet accounting for 22.7 percent of the total sales.



The company noted that the Ram brand led the portfolio with record-setting sales of 190,655 for the fourth quarter and 703,023 vehicles for the full year, representing an 18 percent increase over 2018. It was the highest level of sales since Ram became a standalone brand in 2009.



Jeep Wrangler reported its highest fourth quarter with sales of 52,012 vehicles, up 6 percent from the year-ago period. Grand Cherokee reported a full-year record with sales of 242,969 vehicles, up 8 percent from last year.



Dodge too bucked the trend in passenger cars by turning in one of its strongest years. The Charger reported record sales of 25,829 vehicles for the quarter, up 23 percent from the year-ago period. and sales of 96,935 vehicles for the year, up 21 percent.



The combined sales of Dodge muscle cars Charger and Challenger in the second half of the year were a record 84,216 vehicles.



'We have read the expectations that sales may slow a bit in 2020. However, we believe there is still plenty of demand in the market and we are ready for a new year,' said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales, FCA.



