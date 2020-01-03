

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is rolling out a Supergreens salad mix nation-wide this week.



This is the second new item to be added to the company's menu in the last four months, following the introduction of the Carne Asada in September 2019. Carne Asada was Chipotle's newest protein addition since it reintroduced Chorizo in September 2018.



The Mexican food chain noted that the Supergreens salad mix is made of hand-cut romaine, antioxidant-rich baby kale and crisp baby spinach. The new salad mix will replace the existing romaine-only salad base.



Chipotle also said its grilled, Adobo chicken is now compliant with the Whole30 diet after it switched the oil in its marinade. The company noted that guests with specific dietary goals are now provided more options.



In January 2019, Chipotle launched a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls to enable customers achieve their New Year's wellness resolutions.



The Lifestyle Bowls are intended to help consumers adhere to a variety of dietary choices, including Whole30, Keto, Paleo, high protein, vegan and vegetarian.



The new offerings were Chipotle's efforts to boost itself as a healthy choice as the Mexican food chain recovered from food-borne illness scandals at its restaurants.



According to the company, the LifeStyle Bowls has helped its digital sales growth to hit a $1 billion milestone recently.



Chipotle also said it is offering free delivery on its Lifesytle Bowls for the entire month of January when customers purchase a pre-configured Lifestyle Bowl via the Chipotle app or the company's website.



'The new year is a popular time for people to participate in Whole30, so we're excited that Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls continue to take the stress out of healthy eating on-the-go,' said Melissa Hartwig Urban, co-founder of Whole30.



