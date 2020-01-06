

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.



That's down from 48.9 in November and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In all, the sector has been in contraction for eight straight months.



Individually, production sank at its fastest rate since March, while weak domestic and external conditions weighed on demand.



Output charges were down as firms tried to stimulate sales.



