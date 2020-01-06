

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utah state health officials said that ten companies will be licensed to sell medical marijuana at fourteen locations across the state, according to reports. The locations will open in two phases this year.



The Utah Department of Health reportedly selected the companies from more than 130 applications submitted by about 60 companies.



According to reports, the fourteen licenses were divided based on four geographic regions in Utah. The locations will open in two phases - eight of the locations are permitted to open on March 1, while the remaining six are allowed to open on July 1.



The following pharmacies will reportedly receive licenses to sell medical marijuana - Beehive's Own, two licenses, in Salt Lake City and Box Elder, Morgan or Rich County; Bloom Medicinals located in Cedar City; Columbia Care in Springville; Curaleaf in Lindon, Deseret Wellness, two licenses, in Park City and Provo; Justice Grown Utah, two licenses, in Salt Lake City and St. George; and Pure UT in Vernal.



Three of the selected pharmacies also hold Utah state licenses to cultivate marijuana - Dragonfly Wellness in Salt Lake City; True North of Utah, two pharmacy licenses, in Logan and Ogden; and Wholesome Therapy in West Bountiful.



Utah residents are said to have full or partial ownership of seven of these companies.



In order to address the needs of rural residents, patients will be able to order cannabis treatments online for home delivery. All of the license winners have evinced interest in providing home delivery services, according to reports, quoting Utah health officials.



