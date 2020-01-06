

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS issued a warning against consumption of Cheesewich ready-to-eat bacon and eggs due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination.



The public alert is associated with FDA-regulated hard boiled eggs that have been recalled by egg supplier Almark Foods following Listeria illness outbreak in multiple states.



In a statement, the health agency pointed about 3.6-oz. plastic packages containing 'Cheesewich Ready to Eat BACON N EGGS' with different use by dates. They contain separately packaged bacon and hard-boiled eggs, which are involved in the Almark Foods recall. The affected products' use by dates vary from December 27 to February 28.



The products' packages bear establishment number 'P-45031' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



Listeria, a deadly bacteria, can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



In late December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC warned against Almark Foods' hard-boiled eggs after seven people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria as of December 27, in which four persons were hospitalized and one from Texas died. Following this, Almark Foods recalled all hard-boiled eggs produced at its Gainesville, Georgia, facility.



The CDC, FDA and public health and regulatory officials in several states are going on investigating the multistate outbreak of Listeria.



CDC in its report noted that retail products containing recalled eggs were sold under more than 30 brands.



Related to the Almark Foods recall, FiveStar Gourmet Foods last week had called back two fresh produce snack products - protein pack and avocado toast, sold in various Meijer supermarkets only. Further, Meijer recalled diced hard-boiled eggs used on salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Reichel Foods Inc. recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks containing hard boiled eggs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX